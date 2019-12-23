Cache County deputies, SWAT respond to man with gun holding woman against her will

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Cache County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Newton on a report of a domestic problem Sunday afternoon.

Deputies had been informed at about 4 p.m. that an adult woman in the home was being held against her will, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was a 25-year-old man who “had several firearms and had fired his handgun at least once inside the home,” the news release said.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene and set up a command post at a nearby church. The home was contained, and negotiators made contact with the victim, who was able to escape through a window and run to the waiting officers.

Negotiations continued and at about 6 p.m., the suspect surrendered to SWAT officers without incident. He has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives, the release said.

This is an active case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.