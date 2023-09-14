Cake and cash burglar nabbed in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old West Valley City man had his casual Taylorsville business burglary streak stopped at two.

“TVPD officers have apprehended a burglary suspect involved in two after-hours business burglaries,” Taylorsville police announced in a Wednesday press release.

The first came Sunday when officers responded to a burglary in progress at a local Mountain America Credit Union. The week prior, police said, the same suspect broke i nto a local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant where he stole a piece of chocolate cake and a broken iPad.

According to charging documents, filed in 3rd District Court, the arresting officer asked Reyes if he was a customer of MACU and he stated yes. The officer then asked “if he knew the business was closed with no tellers to help him, where he said he was aware, so he helped himself.”

Officers had surrounded the bank at 2627 W 4700 S after observing surveillance video of the suspect rummaging through cash drawers when he walked out a west side door with five bundles of cash in his pockets.

In the KFC break-in Sept. 3, also a Sunday, at 4761 S 4015 W., the arresting officer asked the suspect about the food he had stolen and he said “the cake was very good,” according to charging documents.

Surveillance photos showed the suspect was wearing the same outfit worn at the MACU break-in. In both cases he used a rock to break a window to get inside.

The 26-year-old was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree felony burglary and two counts of third-degree felony criminal mischief.