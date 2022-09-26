Car-school bus collision kills woman, 20, critically injures man, 19, in Saratoga Springs; no injuries reported on bus

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old woman died at the scene of a car-school bus collision Monday after the car’s driver turned in front of the bus, Saratoga Springs police say.

The car’s driver, a 19-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andy Burton told Gephardt Daily.

Police were dispatched to the scene, near 2000 Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs, at about 6:38 a.m. Monday, Burton said.

“Basically, you have a a southbound school bus on Redwood Road, going straight ahead, and you have a northbound passenger car that turns left in front of the bus,” he said.

It appears the car was attempting to drive into the lot of a Maverik convenience store at 2023 Redwood Road, Burton said.

“The bus strikes the car, killing the passenger and injuring the driver.”

The woman was dead at the scene, Burton said. The driver was critically injured, and has been upgraded to critical but stable. The names of the victims have not bee released, he said.

On the school bus, the driver and four students did not report injuries, Burton said. The students were of high school or junior high age, he said.

For drivers in the area, Burton said northbound Redwood Road at the scene is opened. Southbound Redwood Road at the site will remain closed until approximately 11 a.m. so the investigation can be completed and the scene cleared.

