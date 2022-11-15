Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed.

No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by a Hummer vehicle behind her while performing with her cheer team in the parade.

The rest of the parade was cancelled, and Hill was rushed to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

“Macie was full of life and showed joy and love to everyone,” her family wrote in a GoFundMe account that is no longer accepting donations.

“She loved cheering and Macie passed away doing what she loved, being with her team. The family would like to express their thanks to all of the first responders and members of the community who jumped in to help Macie.

“They would also like to thank the compassionate staff at Layton Parkway Hospital for the tender care they provided to Macie and to her family in the most devastating of circumstances.”