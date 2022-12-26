Cat saved as crews extinguish fire at Murray apartments on Christmas Day

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A cat was rescued when crews extinguished a fire between two apartments in Murray on Christmas Day.

Firefighters responded to a fire at two apartments on Sultan Circle, Murray fire officials said. Crews were still on scene getting smoke ventilated from the apartments Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, but a cat was saved, officials said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

