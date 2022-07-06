Centerville wildfire now 76% contained; new fire starts near shooting range west of Utah Lake

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State fire officials say crews have made good progress on the Deuel Creek Fire burning east of Centerville, with containment reaching 76% Tuesday evening.

The 129-acre wildfire has been burning since late Sunday night. A total of 169 personnel, including four engines, three helicopters, two hotshot crews, and two Type 2 hand crews have been assigned to the wildfire, according to a joint news release Tuesday from the U.S. Forest Service and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“(Crews) have been working in the Parrish drainage putting out hot spots throughout the day,” according to a tweet at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday from Utah Fire Info.

Parrish Creek Trail remains closed from the Bonneville Shoreline Trail headed east to the Great Western Trail, fire officials said.

“Despite high temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation, little growth occurred along the perimeter (Monday),” the news release states.

The steep, rugged terrain has made battling the fire difficult, fire officials said. There are also unstable trees from recent strong winds posing a safety hazard, the release states.

“Crews will continue in full suppression efforts, with an emphasis on preventing any structure or infrastructure loss,” according to the news release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Centerville Police Department at 801-292-8441.

Fire officials also are asking the public to avoid the area, including use of drones.

“Aviation support is being utilized and is critical to the firefighting response,” the news release states. “We want to remind the public to please keep drones out of the area. If you fly, we can’t!”

Soldier Fire

A new wildfire was reported about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Utah Lake near the Solder Pass Shooting Range in Utah County.

The Soldier Fire has burned an estimated 25 acres west of State Route 68 and “is spreading rapidly eastward,” state fire officials said.

Air and ground resources were dispatched to the scene, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

Gephardt Daily will update this story with more information as it becomes available.