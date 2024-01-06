Charges filed in Murray parking spot gun battle

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have sorted out a shooting incident over a parking spot that left two men dead Dec. 30 with formal charges against one of the combatants.

A Friday night press release on the gunfire at the Brickgate Apartment Complex reads: “Murray City Police detectives submitted their case to the Salt Lake County County Attorney’s Office late Thursday. “

Today, the DA filed official charges on 19-year-old Sobeth Noge Koki for the shooting death of 42-year-old Mojtaba Ahmadi.

“Koki has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, felony discharge of a firearm with injury, a second-degree felony, and felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

“This case is still active and there may be further updates available next week.”

Police were dispatched at 12:56 a.m. Saturday Dec. 30 after reports of shots fired at the Brickgate complex near 4440 S. 120 West.

Upon arrival, a male identified as Laka Girah was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds, according to initial court filings. A second male, Ahmadi had suffered a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. The documents later say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident began as an argument when a male identified as soon-to-be-shooting-victim Mojtaba Ahmadi confronted Girah about parking a black Infiniti in “his” assigned parking stall. Girah and his associate Koki, were both openly carrying firearms at the time.

During the confrontation two of Ahmadi’s sons joined in the argument, prompting Girah to shove one of them. The son then struggled with Girah and managed to take control of Girah’s rifle, while “Koki pointed his handgun at several people.”

Gunfire erupts, according to the initial court documents filed the day after the incident, which say Ahmadi’s son used the rifle he gained control of to open fire on Koki and Girah. While Koki returned fire with his semi-automatic handgun, Girah attempted to flee, but soon collapsed and died at the scene.

Photo by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico GarzaSLCScanner

Post Miranda, Koki “admitted to being with Laka that evening and present during the shooting. Koki denied being in possession of a firearm. Koki denied shooting a firearm at anyone. When confronted with these facts, Koki stated he was under (the) influence of alcohol, mushrooms and marijuana.”