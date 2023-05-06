Charges: Washington state man drove to Utah to sexually assault 5-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Attempted child rape charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Washington state man who prosecutors say drove to Utah with the intention of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child.

Samuel Fukuyama drove 10 hours from Pasco, Washington, to Salt Lake County after making arrangements with a Department of Homeland Security agent posing as a 26-year-old man to rape the child, according to charges filed Friday in 3rd District Court.

Fukuyama was arrested April 28 for investigation of two counts of attempted rape of a child, a first-degree felony. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, assisted with Fukuyama’s arrest in Salt Lake County.

“This is a very disturbing case of an attempted crime against a child that was brought to us by Homeland Security Investigations,” District Attorney Sim Gill said in a news release. “Keeping predators who would exploit the most vulnerable in our community off the streets continues to be our highest priority. We appreciate the work of our partners in law enforcement for their work on this case.”

The Homeland Security investigation began in early April when an undercover agent posted an online profile posing as a 26-year-old man with access to his 5-year-old son, charges state. Fukuyama engaged in a chat with the undercover agent and made sexually explicit plans to assault the child.

On April 28, Fukuyama notified the undercover agent that he was on his way from Washington state. When he arrived at the predetermined location, Fukuyama was taken into custody, charges state.