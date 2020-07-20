Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces changes to temple endowment ceremonies

July 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Monday about changes to the temple endowment ceremony.

The statement reads:

The sacred teachings, promises, and ceremonies of the temple are of ancient origin, and point God’s children to Him as they make further covenants and learn more about His plan, including the role of the Savior Jesus Christ.

Through inspiration, the methods of instruction in the temple experience have changed many times, even in recent history, to help members better understand and live what they learn in the temple.

Part of the temple experience includes the making of sacred covenants, or promises, to God. Most people are familiar with symbolic actions that accompany the making of religious covenants (such as prayer, immersion of an individual at baptism, or holding hands during a marriage ceremony). Similar simple, symbolic actions accompany the making of temple covenants.

With a concern for all and a desire to enhance the temple learning experience, recent changes have been authorized to the temple endowment ceremony. Given the sacredness of the temple ceremonies, we ask our members and friends not to engage in speculation or public discussions about these changes. Rather, we invite Church members to continue to look forward to the day when they may return and fully participate in sacred temple work prayerfully and gratefully.

Phased temple reopenings have been announced each week since May 11. Most temples are in Phase 1 of reopening. Beginning July 27, 12 temples will enter Phase 2. For a full list of temples and their current status click here.