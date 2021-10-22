Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces location of Ephraim Utah Temple

EPHRAIM, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the location the Ephraim Utah Temple announced in May 2021 by President Russell M. Nelson.

The Ephraim Utah Temple will be built on a 9.16-acre site located at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East, said a news release from the LDS Church. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 39,000 square feet.

“Detailed design plans for these temples are still being developed,” the news release said. “Further information — including interior and exterior renderings — will be made public later. Groundbreaking dates have not been set. Project leaders will soon start working with city officials in these locations on preliminary plans for the temples, and leaders will begin filing public documents in the coming months.”

In addition to the Ephraim Temple, Utah has 14 temples in operation, seven under construction, three under renovation and three announced. They include: the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Heber Valley, Jordan River, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal Utah Temples.

The Ephraim Utah Temple will serve more than 31,000 Latter-day Saints in this temple district.