Ogden police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Dejah Parker left her home and has not returned, said a Facebook post from Ogden PD.

Dejah is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a baby blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and “slide” style shoes with a pink Nike logo.

Anyone who sees Dejah or who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Weber dispatch at 801-395-8221; the case number is 21G72721.