Clearfield police offer reward of up to $5K for information after December homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information after a man was found shot to death in his home in December.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the Clearfield Police Department responded to 352 N. Bruce St. regarding a man who was found deceased in his residence, police say. The man was identified as 53-year-old Kelly Robert Bodily.

“When the initial officers arrived, they immediately noticed what appeared to be traumatic injuries and further investigation determined Kelly sustained gunshots to his upper body,” the news release said.

The investigation division is continuing to follow up on information and is working with forensic and DNA experts in hopes of identifying a person or persons of interest.

“We believe Kelly was murdered on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.,” police said. “We have confirmed that Kelly died of injuries sustained from bullets fired by a 9 mm handgun. There was no evidence of a burglary or robbery. It is possible the suspect was familiar with the area and knew Kelly.”

The Clearfield Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the investigation and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to call Det. Sgt. Carlson on 801-525-2834, by email at investigations@clearfieldcity.org, online here, or on the Tip-a-Cop line at 801-525-2849.