Colorado man dies after OHV crash at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

KANAB, Utah, Sept. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man died Saturday after an off-highway vehicle accident at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park.

Abel Ocampo, 23, of Denver, Colorado, was driving a rented side-by-side at the sand dunes about 4 p.m. when he lost control and rolled the vehicle, according to a news release from the Utah Division of State Parks.

Others nearby called for help and attempted to pull Ocampo from the overturned OHV, officials said.

First responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but Ocampo was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

One passenger in the overturned OHV sustained minor injuries. A witness who assisted in lifting the OHV after the crash sustained leg injuries and was transported to an area hospital, the release says.

Ocampo had been camping at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park with family and friends. He was not wearing a seat belt or helmet at the time of the crash, park officials said.

“The Utah Division of State Parks would like to extend our condolences to Abel Ocampo’s family and friends. We would also like to thank the agencies and individuals who swiftly responded to the incident,” the news release says.

State parks officials encourage those enjoying the outdoors to prioritize safety.

“Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jackets and helmets, and let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return,” the release says.

“Checking weather conditions and water temperatures is also vital. Use alcohol responsibly, and never drink while driving an off-highway vehicle, operating a boat, or participating in potentially dangerous activities. Pack appropriate gear for your activity and stay hydrated while outdoors.”