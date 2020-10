PROVO, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A planned burn near the airport in Provo went a bit out of control on Thursday.

“Today, Station 24 and Red1 responded to the airport for a controlled burn that got out of control,” said a department post issued at 2:21 p.m.

“The fire is out, and there was no damage to any airport structures. Any residual smoke that can be seen is from mop up where crews will extinguish any hot spots.”