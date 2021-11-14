Court documents reveal details in case of fatal shooting at Midvale wedding

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Guillermo William Herrera, jailed Saturday for the alleged shooting death of Oscar Avila outside a wedding party eight days earlier, reveals additional details regarding what officers believe happened.

Avila, 28, was a guest at the wedding, which was for his parents. Guillermo, 19, and three other suspects had come to the wedding, and witnesses said they had been creating problems.

“As they were being escorted out of the building a fight broke out and O.A. (Oscar Avila) was shot,” says Herrera’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Patrol officers arrived on scene at 145 E. 7200 South, at 11:26 p.m. Nov. 6 “and found victim O.A (Avila) down and bleeding on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the occurrence building,” the statement says. “It appeared that O.A. had been shot. Life saving measures were attempted, however, O.A was pronounced deceased on scene by Unified Fire Authority.

“Patrol Officers contained the scene and detectives were called out.”

The witnesses told officers that Herrera pointed his firearm at three people, including Avila’s mother. The witnesses also told officers Avila was on the ground when Herrera shot him. After the shots were fired, Herrera and the three other suspects fled the scene, the statement says.

Preliminary results of Avila’s autopsy found he died from a gunshot to the chest.

Herrera is currently awaiting sentencing on a 2020 shooting in which he paralyzed the victim, his newly filed probable cause statement says. Herrera is being held without bail.

In the current case, Herrera faces charges of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Riot, bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of a firearm by a restricted person

Suspect Daniel Brando Garcia, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, and was identified in his probable cause statement as Suspect No. 3 of four numbered suspects. Garcia faces charges of:

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Riot — Bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Both Herrera and Garcia were ordered held without bail, but inmate records do not show Garcia as a current inmate in the Salt Lake County jail.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as details become available.