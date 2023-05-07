Court records ID suspect arrested after burglary, shots fired call at Taylorsville apartment

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah May 7, 20023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after the burglary of a Taylorsville apartment, during which gunshots were fired.

Jaime Garcia Hernandez was charged Saturday on suspicion of:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss $500-$1,499, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Taylorsville police were summoned to 4061 S. Clubhouse Drive after multiple calls reporting shots fired.

“Upon arriving in the area, officers located Jaime Garcia Hernandez, walking in the parking lot,” says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Hernandez.

“The arriving officers observed a gun on the ground where Jaime had just come from. It should be noted, Jaime also had blood on his hands and arms. After being searched incident to arrest, Jaime was found to have several bullet casings in his pocket. He was also found to have a live round in his pocket.”

Hernandez “is a restricted person by felony conviction, and a documented gang member,” the affidavit says.

“A security sweep of the area yielded an apartment complex that appears to have had the door shot up and kicked in. Officers located several broken items inside the residence as well as several bullet fragments in the wall. There was also several shell casings outside the apartment. There was blood on the walls in the apartment as well.”

Police told Gephardt Daily on Saturday that the apartment renters were not at home at the time of the break in.

“The front door was missing the exterior door handle. This was located in the area where Jaime had been seen by officers in the parking lot,” the probable cause statement says. “The apartment appears to have had the door lock shot up as to open the door.

“It should be noted, there were several children’s items inside the apartment. It appears all the damage done to the apartment, and the items inside, value at greater than $1,000.

“While speaking with Jaime, I could smell the distinct odor of alcohol emanating from his person.”

Hernandez was ordered to be held without bail at the Salt Lake County jail.