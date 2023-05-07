Family member IDs Santaquin man killed when truck rolled over him

SANTAQUIN, Utah, May 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been set up to help a Santaquin family after a pickup truck with a load of large landscape rocks rolled down a driveway, killing a 23-year-old man and critically injuring his mother.

Reports from Santaquin police say the incident happened on Windmere Drive at about 4:30 Saturday when a child pulled a gear handle inside the truck causing it roll.

A GoFundMe account, which says it was set up by the victim’s sister-in-law, adds more details. A man with the name provided, Jonathan Rodriguez, shows up in online records as a Windmere Drive resident.

“While working on the yard, a truck that was parked next to the house rolled backwards towards the yard. My sister’s husband, Jonathan Rodriguez, alongside his mother, Sonia Rodriguez, tried to stop the vehicle from continuing to roll down the yard that sits on a slope,” the fundraising account says. “But unfortunately, their efforts caused them to be crushed by the truck. Paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate Jonathan, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His mother, Sonia, was Life Flighted to the hospital due to her extensive injuries and is currently awaiting multiple surgeries.”

The account describes Jonathan Rodriquez as “23 years young with a full life of dreams and goals ahead of him. Those that knew Jonathan know that he was a great husband and an amazing father to his two boys. He worked hard to provide his family the beautiful life they had. His life was drastically cut short leaving behind his wife and his kids ages 3, 5. His own family has also suffered the loss of a son and a brother while awaiting news of his mother.”

The account says it was created in an effort to help pay funeral and medical costs. As in every case, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds will be used as stated. To check out the account for yourself, click here.

“If you have a desire to help, we would immensely appreciate it,” the account says.