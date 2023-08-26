Crash into power pole temporarily shuts down Main Street in Leeds

LEEDS, Utah, Aug. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Main Street in Leeds was shut down temporarily Saturday while crews worked to stabilize a power pole following an auto accident.

Police and fire crews responded at 10:37 a.m. to the area of 316 N. Main St., where a truck had crashed into a power pole, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries, officials said.

Rocky Mountain Power crews also responded to stabilize the damaged power pole, the post says.