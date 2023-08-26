Salt Lake City police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Paightyn Jones was last seen Friday night in downtown Salt Lake City, police said on social media Saturday. Paightyn had been in the Salt Lake City area for treatment and does not have her medication, according to Salt Lake City police.

Paightyn is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black crop-top, gray flared leggings and no shoes. She has a tattoo of a heart on her left cheek.

Anyone with information about Paightyn’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.