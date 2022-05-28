Suspect arrested after shot fired inside St.George hotel

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to a report of a gunshot inside a St. George hotel Friday morning, arresting a homeless man who’d fled the scene.

Staff at La Quinta Inn at 91 E. 2680 South, said the shot came from the second floor, according to a St. George police press release. “Officers expedited their response to the area as dispatchers contacted nearby businesses making them award of the situation.”

Witnesses descriptions and accounts of the 9 a.m. incident lead to the homeless man, who’d thrown the firearm into a wooded area, which was later found by police.

The suspect, Sergio Avila, was located and arrested and faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies, and misdemeanor counts of discharge of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and pedestrian in a freeway.

“There were no injuries and there is no danger to the community,” the press release concluded. “We appreciate the cooperation from the businesses and witnesses on this incident.”