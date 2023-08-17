Governor orders leadership change at Utah National Guard amid allegations

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley was placed on administrative leave Thursday amid a U.S. Army investigation into unspecified allegations against him.

The Utah National Guard was notified Wednesday that the Department of the Army Inspector General had completed an investigation into Maj. Gen. Turley.

On Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox placed Turley on administrative leave “based on the information conveyed by the DAIG,” the governor said.

“I’ve asked Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, a seasoned and trusted professional, to step in as Interim Adjutant General and immediately assume command of the Utah National Guard,” Cox said. “I appreciate the ongoing commitment and service of Utah National Guard service members during this transition.”

Neither the Utah National Guard nor the governor’s office has received a report of investigation, officials said.

Utah National Guard officials say the change will not negatively impact the guard’s readiness or capabilities, and a smooth transition of authority is expected.

“The Utah National Guard remains fully operational, and all operations, events, and activities will be conducted as currently planned,” according to a news release.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.