Crews assist injured skier at Main Chute Alta

ALTA, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured skier at Main Chute Alta on Saturday.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was called out for an injured skier at approximately 3:54 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

“A skier was descending the chute when she clipped a rock and tumbled down most of the descent,” the post said. “Search and rescue, Alta Ski Patrol, and Unified Fire made it to the patient and got her stabilized and packaged.”

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, Life Flight was called in to hoist the patient out.

The rescue was completed in just under three hours, the post said.

No information was available regarding the current condition of the skier.