Crews battle apartment fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled an apartment fire in Ogden late Friday morning.

“Room and contents fire in an apartment around the area of 9th Street and Washington Boulevard,” said a tweet from Ogden Fire Department at noon. “Crews have extinguished the fire and are working in overhaul of the incident.”

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

