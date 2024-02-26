Police: Teen driver loses control, crashes into Hurricane home

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 16-year-old driver speeding through a roundabout lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Hurricane home Sunday.

Officers responded about 10:55 a.m. to the crash into a home near 700 West and 100 North, the Hurricane City Police Department said on social media. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses initially reported that the teen driver had fled the scene, but he was later located nearby with a resident of the home, police said.

“The driver was a a 16 year old male that had gone around the roundabout too fast and lost control and overcorrected causing the car to leave the roadway and hit the residence. Neither the driver or occupants of the home were injured,” the post says.

The 16-year-old driver was cited for speeding and other non-moving violations.