School bus, semi-truck, collide in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Utah, Aug. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A school bus and a semi-truck have collided in Smithfield Friday afternoon.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the incident occurred at 100 N. Main St. in Smithfield at approximately 2 p.m., and that there were children on board the bus.

It is not clear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

The closest school to the site of the crash is Summit Elementary School at 80 W. Center St., but it is not clear whether the students on the bus were from that school.

It appears another bus was brought to the accident scene so the children could be transported home.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.