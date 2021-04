PARK CITY, Utah, April 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews extricated one person after a rollover in Park City Wednesday night.

“Engine 35, Medic Ambulance 35, Engine 33, BC 3 and Utah Highway Patrol #onscene of a single-vehicle rollover on I-80 mile marker 142 westbound,” said a Facebook post from Park City Fire District.

The vehicle rolled due to slick road conditions, the post said.

“Patient had to be extricated, no other treatment required,” the post added.