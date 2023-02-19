Crews from 7 agencies battle house fire in southwest Logan

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from seven agencies battled a house fire in single-digit temperatures Friday night in southwest Logan.

“The fire was in an old home and was well involved when the first units arrived,” the Logan City Fire Department stated on social media Saturday morning. “No occupants were home at the time.”

Fire officials said the home was located in the southwest corner of Logan’s jurisdiction.

“The fire was in an area with no nearby fire hydrants so we utilized water tenders throughout the county for our water supply,” the post states. “Single digit temperatures also made it difficult on personnel and apparatus.”

Crews from Cache County, Wellsville, Hyrum, Smithfield, Paradise and Mendon assisted in extinguishing the fire.