Luckily no one home for Logan house fire

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon to find no one home.

“ Today at approximately 1534 hours (3:34 p.m.) units responded to a working structure fire in the southwest area of Logan,” the Logan City Fire Department said in a 7:30 p.m. post online.

First arriving units reported flames showing from a window, usually indicating an advanced blaze. The many photos included in the press release showed a great deal of smoke and a heavily damaged home.

“Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire and conducted a rapid search of the residence and found nobody to be home at the time.”