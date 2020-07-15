Crews make ‘quick attack’ on South Jordan house fire

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from South Jordan and West Jordan fire departments were called to a house fire Tuesday on Grassy Meadow Drive and arrived to find smoke and flames pouring out of the basement.

“They made a quick attack to minimize any fire spread,” South Jordan Deputy Chief Ryan Lessner said.

Firefighters entered the home to make sure no one was inside. The homeowners were then contacted by officials.

“About 25 firefighters were on scene — it was very warm — and they got a quick knockdown,” Lessner said. The fire was reported at 4:45 p.m., and crews remained on scene for at least an hour to check for any hot spots and be certain the fire was completely extinguished.

No one firefighters or civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Lessner said it was too early to give an accurate estimate of damages.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.