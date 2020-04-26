Crews on scene of grass fire in Shepard Canyon

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a grass fire in Shepard Canyon Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. said: “We are aware of the fire; thank you to those who notified dispatch.”

Farmington City Fire Department and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest officials are responding.

The cause of the grass fire is thought to be a downed power line.

