Crews on scene of new wildfire on SR-89 east of Kanab

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire on State Route 89 east of Kanab Wednesday morning.

The new fire, called the Kaibab Gulch Fire, is estimated to be less than 70 acres, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

The fire is at mile marker 30, 30 miles east of Kanab, the tweet added.

“Resources are on scene,” the tweet said. “More information to follow as it becomes available.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.