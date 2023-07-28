Crews quickly knock down fire at Park City home

PARK CITY, Utah, July 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews quickly extinguished a fire at a Park City home on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded about 5 a.m. to a house fire on Mountain Top Drive, the Park City Fire District stated on social media. Flames were visible from the back of the home when crews arrived.

“All occupants and pets were evacuated safely. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and are currently ventilating and completing overhaul of the structure,” the post says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.