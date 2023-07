MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire that started Friday morning has burned an estimated 35 acres in western Millard County.

The Mountain Home Fire is burning about 21 miles southeast of Garrison, Utah Fire Info stated on social media.

“[The] fire is actively burning in mixed conifer fuels. Resources are responding,” the post says.

Gephardt will update this story as more information becomes available.