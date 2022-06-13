Crews rescue injured hiker after fall near Moss Ledge Waterfall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescue crews helped an injured hiker who had fallen near Moss Ledge Waterfall in Big Cottonwood Canyon get down the mountain and to a hospital Sunday afternoon.

The hiker fell an unknown distance down a scree field about 3 p.m., according to a post on the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook page.

“Teams were deployed from the Moss Ledge trailhead carrying ropes, anchoring and extrication equipment,” the post states.

With assistance from the Unified Fire Authority, rescuers on the mountain tended to the hiker’s medical needs and packaged them for safe transport down the mountain, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews used a series of rope systems to lower the injured hiker down the down the field of broken rock and then down the waterfall to the ground, the post states. The rescue took approximately two hours.

The hiker was transported to an area hospital, according to the post. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.