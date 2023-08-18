Salt Lake County crews report 8 rescues in 96 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is reporting eight rescues since Saturday.

“Whoa, it’s been a busy 72 hours,” the county SAR team said in a statement on social media Tuesday night. “I think we’re on 7 rescues?

“It started off Saturday afternoon with a cliffed out cyclist on Twin Peaks. Luckily we were able to use the Snowbird Tram to get up to them quickly and get them down. While that was going on we had an overdue hiker, a hiker that fell 40 feet in Stair Gulch, and a lower leg injury at Lake Mary.”

Later Saturday night it was a fatigued hiker on Great Western Trail. “Thanks to the great hydration product we had donated to us he was able to hike out on his own.”

Sunday was a rest day, then Monday “we had a hiker suffering from heat exhaustion on Mount Olympus. Tuesday morning started with a missing hiker at Bell’s Canyon, who was later located at a friends house. … Guess everyone is trying to get their last summer outings in before schools, Fall, etc. sets in.”

Wednesday about 2 p..m. the team announced: “Make that 8 rescues in 96 hours.

“A climber fell 40 feet at the Geezer wall this morning in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Be careful folks!”

Injuries presumably were not serious enough to warrant more detail in the social media updates.