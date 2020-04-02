Critical injury crash closes SB I-15 at 5300 South in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A critical injury crash on southbound Interstate 15 near 5300 has closed multiple lanes of the roadway.

The accident happened at about 6:23 p.m. Wednesday, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. A white Subaru was traveling south on I-15 near 5400 South. It was driven by a 19 year old, who had a 15-year-old passenger in the front seat.

“Witnesses indicated the Subaru was trying to change lanes between a dump truck and a pumper truck and clipped the dump truck with the driver side rear of the Subaru,” the UPH statement says. “This caused the Subaru to spin and strike the concrete pumper in the rear corner and tore the passenger door off. The Subaru spun several times and the 15-year old passenger was ejected.

“Medical personnel transported the 15-year old to IMC in critical condition. I-15 is closed at 5300 South for crash reconstructionists to gather evidence for our investigation.”

The Utah Highway Patrol is asking the public to take alternate routes and stay away from the scene.

“Please use the I-215 belt route, State Street or Redwood Road to get southbound through the valley.”