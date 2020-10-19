Daily COVID-19 update: 1,168 new cases, 3 more deaths

UTAH, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 1,168 more cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and three more deaths.

The Utahns reported dead from the virus in the past 24 hours were:

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Total deaths now stand at 546.

Those who have tested positive for the virus stand at 95,562, an increase of 1,168 cases from yesterday.

Tests administered for COVID-19 number 980,659, an increase of 6,721 from Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,233 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 14.4%.

There are 288 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,688.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 71,035. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah