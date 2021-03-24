Danger advisory issued for North Fork of Virgin River in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A danger advisory has been issued for the North Fork of the Virgin River in Zion National Park.

“Since a reported pet fatality in July 2020, Zion National Park staff have been actively monitoring for the presence of harmful cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins in three major tributaries of the Virgin River within the park: North Fork of the Virgin River, North Creek, and La Verkin Creek,” said a Facebook post from the park.

In the month of March, detected toxin concentrations have increased in the North Fork of the Virgin River to a level that poses a risk to recreators. The danger advisory has been issued for the North Fork of the Virgin River based on the concentration of cyanotoxins and visitors are encouraged to avoid all contact with the water in the North Fork of the Virgin River, including the Narrows, until further notice, the post said.

“North Creek has been issued a warning advisory based on the presence of cyanotoxins,” the post said. “La Verkin Creek has been issued a Health Watch based on the presence of harmful cyanobacteria which may produce cyanotoxins. Visitors should avoid primary contact (i.e. swimming or submerging your head) with water in North Creek and La Verkin Creek. Visitors should not filter drinking water from any streams in the park until further notice.”

For more information on cyanobacteria in Zion, click here.

For the most up to date information and to learn more about cyanobacteria and algal blooms, visit Utah Department of Water Quality here.