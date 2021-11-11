Dateline NBC to air ‘The Doomsday Files’ on the Chad and Lori Daybell case

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Dateline NBC will dive into the latest details in the Lori and Chad Daybell story with never-before-seen interviews and footage on Friday, the EastIdahoNews.com is reporting.

“The Doomsday Files” airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to cover the twisted story where the eastern Idaho couple faces charges in connection to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori Daybell’s kids — and Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Dateline says the new two-hour special will feature exclusive interviews, secret recordings, text messages, new evidence and more to shine light on the couple’s motives. The brothers of Lori Daybell’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow, speak out in their first TV interviews. Charles was shot and killed by Lori Daybell’s brother Alex Cox in 2019 in what Alex claimed as self-defense.

“That was not self-defense,” Bobby Vallow told Dateline’s Keith Morrison. “That was an ambush. There’s a lot of inconsistencies about that story.”

The show will also dive into the Daybells’ inner circle, including Lori Daybell’s niece Melani Pawlowski’s alleged involvement with the couple’s fringe religious beliefs. Never-before-heard secret audio recordings obtained by Dateline of Pawlowski speaking about the attempted murder of her ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, are also included in the show.

“Melani has denied any involvement with the shooting and being part of their religious group,” Dateline said in a news release.

Also interviewed for the show are EastIdahoNews.com reporters Nate Eaton and Eric Grossarth.

“The Doomsday Files” is Dateline’s fifth broadcast of the couple’s case. Dateline also created a six-part chart-topping podcast entitled “Mommy Doomsday,” as told by Morrison.

The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, including murder. Chad Daybell is expected to go to trial in 2022, while his wife’s case remains on hold after a judge committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Lori Daybell is also charged in Arizona with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to Charles Vallow’s death.