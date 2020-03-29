Davis County Health Department unveils data dashboard for COVID-19 cases

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Health Department has unveiled a data dashboard for the latest number of COVID-19 cases, which currently stands at 59.

A news release from Davis County Health Department Saturday night said: “We have been getting many requests for more details about COVID-19 cases in our community. We are pleased to announced the Davis County COVID-19 Data Dashboard is now live. On this web page you will find the number of positive cases, hospitalization rate, types of exposure, etc. Watch for a map feature to be added to the dashboard soon showing COVID-19 rates in your community.”

The dashboard will be updated at 2 p.m. each day. There have also been seven hospitalizations, one death and 1,405 people tested in Davis County, the dashboard says.

The news release went on: “The low number of cases (three) among those younger than 18 suggests that school closures have provided a protection for children. We are seeing the highest number of cases among 18-34 year olds which may be an indication that they are not applying social distancing measures. Those 50-plus are experiencing higher hospitalization rates, which emphasizes the importance of our most vulnerable population limiting exposures and staying safe by staying home.”

Early next week there will be an update to the Davis County Public Health Order which will modified based on county needs and Governor Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, the news release said.

“Along with you, we will be watching the Davis County outbreak curve waiting for a trend that indicates the number of cases is decreasing and the curve is flattening. Our success as a community depends on individuals, families and households limiting their interactions outside of their home to only what is essential,” the news release said. “Social distancing guidelines will likely be in place for at least the next month. We are doing our best to shorten the length of these significant social impacts. The more residents comply with these guidelines, the quicker we will see results and a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases.”

