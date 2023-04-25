Davis County jail inmate dies days after suicide attempt

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate found hanging in his cell during a security check Friday has died several days later, says a news release issued Tuesday by the Davis County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Deputies and medical staff immediately implemented life-saving measures and were successful in restoring the individual’s pulse. The inmate was transported to a nearby hospital; however, the inmate passed away… The inmate was in his 30s. Out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing the inmate’s name at this time.”

Chief Deputy Arnold Butcher said in the prepared statement that “The well-being of our staff and those in our care and custody is always our first priority. We are grieved any time anyone attempts suicide. It is always difficult to convey the concern and sadness we all feel when something like this happens.

“We encourage anyone struggling with mental health concerns to reach out for help. We have and will continue to offer mental health support to both our inmates and staff members.”

Internal and external investigations will be conducted, in keeping with policy, the statement says.

“Our Life Safety Committee, an advisory board composed of staff and citizens, will also review the incident to see if any additional steps could be taken in the future.

“We realize that other individuals in our care and custody experiencing suicidal thoughts may be triggered by this recent event. We implore them to utilize the confidential support we have available at our facility.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 988.