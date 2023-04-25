West Jordan police ID man shot, killed by officers

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan Police officials have identified the man fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Saturday, April 22.

The man who died was 30-year-old Michael Kenneth Lee.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. after officers were dispatched to a report of a person breaking into cars. They responded to the area of 3258 W. Jordan Line Parkway.

“Officers arrived and located a person that they believed to be involved in the activity reported,” says a statement released Tuesday by West Jordan Police.

“The West Jordan Police Department has identified this person as Michael Kenneth Lee…. He had an extensive criminal history. West Jordan Police Officers had arrested and booked Mr. Lee into jail less than a week prior.

“Shortly after the officers contacted the suspect, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and two officers. The suspect shot one of our officers in the leg. The suspect was struck by gunfire, and although lifesaving measures were immediately provided by our officers, and West Jordan Fire Department paramedics, the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Police investigators from multiple jurisdictions on the scene of a fatal officer involved shooting outside a West Jordan apartment complex early Saturday morning April 22 2023 Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released, the statement says.

“He is recuperating and expected to make a full recovery.”

This incident is being investigated by OICI Team #3 headed by the West Valley Police Department. The evidence gathered will be submitted to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for review. The WJPD statement says today’s will be the last update provided regarding this incident until the evidence and facts are provided to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, and the District Attorney announces his findings.

“The West Jordan Police Department would like to thank our allied agencies that responded to assist our officers during this intense and dynamic incident. We would also like to acknowledge the outpouring of concern from the community for the welfare of our injured officer. This was a tragic incident, and we regret any loss of life. The West Jordan Police Department extends our condolences to the family of Mr. Lee.”