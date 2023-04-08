Distracted driving can leave you airborne

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — In time for Easter weekend, the Utah Highway Patrol has shared a video of distracted driving leading to an actual launch.

The mid-day video shows a vehicle flying off Interstate 15 Thursday to land on a luckily abandoned parking lot.

“Troopers in southern Utah handled a crash the other day involving a distracted driver who was traveling on I-15 and ended up in a parking lot down the embankment,” UHP said Friday on social media about it’s cautionary digital tale.

“Luckily we get to report there are no injuries.

“As we head into Easter weekend this serves as a good reminder to remove all distractions when you are driving.”