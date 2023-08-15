Draper City police seek people in connection with vehicle burglaries

DRAPER, Aug. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City police are asking the public for help in identifying people who may be connected to recent vehicle burglaries last weekend.

The vehicles were parked near trailheads.

“Credit cards stolen from vehicles were used to make purchases at nearby businesses,” the Draper Police statement says. “Detectives reviewed video surveillance and three people were observed using the credit cards.

“Draper Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals in the photos.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.