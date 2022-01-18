Driver dead after fiery vehicle crash in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The roadway has been reopened after a fatal vehicle fire on the northbound Interstate 15 Bangerter Highway on-ramp.

The accident happened at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“The vehicle came off of northbound I-15 ramp, and went across Bangerter, then started back down the ramp,” Roden said. “It looks like it was moving pretty quick.”

A UHP statement says the vehicle “failed to negotiate the curve at the top of the off-ramp and traveled… through all lanes of Bangerter proper, overturned, and collided with the concrete barrier on the northbound I-15 Bangerter on-ramp.”

The vehicle came to rest halfway down the northbound I-15 Bangerter on-ramp and caught fire.

State Bureau of Investigation and the Major Crash Investigation Team have been notified.

The medical examiner’s office will assist with the identification of the lone occupant.

No one else traveling the roadway was injured, Roden said.

Bangerter Highway was closed for four to five hours, and is now reopened, but investigators may remain near the scene as they compete their work.