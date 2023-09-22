Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-80 in west Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a speeding motorist died Thursday night after losing control of his vehicle and rolling several times on Interstate 80 in west Tooele County.

Witnesses told police a gray Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 37 — about three miles west of the Knolls Recreation Area — “at a high rate of speed” about 10:10 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

“[The driver] braked hard suddenly, possibly to avoid another vehicle, and lost control,” Roden said.

The Subaru veered right off the freeway and rolled multiple times, he said.

“The adult male driver was ejected and pronounced dead on scene by first responders,” Roden said.

The man’s name was not immediately released