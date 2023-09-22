Girl, 17, arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old girl was arrested early Friday after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 15 in Davis County.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper witnessed a silver Volkswagen Jetta speeding on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road in Layton shortly after midnight and began a pursuit, UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

The trooper caught up to the Jetta near mile marker 328 in Kaysville and tried to get the driver to pull over, Roden said.

“The driver failed to stop and continued southbound at high rates of speed,” he said.

Unconfirmed reports from first responders say the driver exceed 100 mph during the pursuit.

The trooper continued to pursue the Jetta until the driver pulled over near Park Lane in Farmington.

“Our trooper and assisting local agencies conducted a high-risk stop and were able to take the driver into custody,” Roden told Gephardt Daily.