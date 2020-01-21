East High School put on lockout, lockdown after report of weapon sighting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to Salt Lake East High School Tuesday afternoon and the school was put on lockout, then lockdown, after a report of a gun being brandished outside.

Sgt. Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the incident began with the report of a gun being brandished near school property by someone in a car. The Salt Lake City School District first tweeted about the incident at 1:39 p.m., and declared a lockout.

The apparent weapon, which turned out to be an Airsoft gun used for sports and not anything that could shoot bullets, was later found in a student’s car, which was parked on school property.

A lockout was declared at 2:56 p.m., but four minutes later, an all clear order was issued.

Wilking said officers went to talk to the student who owns the car about the incident, but it is not yet clear what will happen in the case since no real weapon was used and the student was not on school property when the alleged “brandishing” took place. The exact nature of the “brandishing” was also a question.

Wilking said the incident was cleared up quickly; the Airsoft gun never posed a real threat; and students were never in real danger.