Equality Utah issues statement after fatal shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Equality Utah has released a statement on the apparent hate crime shootings at Club Q, a Colorado Springs dance and music establishment for LGBTQ patrons and allies.

The shooting was first reported minutes before midnight on Saturday, and resulted in the deaths of five people and the injury of at least 25 others.

Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was taken into custody minutes later after being subdued by patrons and first responders. He faces multiple murder charges.

Equality Utah released its statement hours after the attack.

“We are watching the news unfold from Colorado with horror and anger,” it says. “Our hearts are breaking, once again, as our community is being targeted by a senseless act of hate and violence. We send our love to the victims and their families.

“This tragedy has unfolded on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, when we honor those who have died by violence around the world.

“Violence of this magnitude does not arise in a vacuum. For the past two years, we have watched our community face a new wave of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation designed to generate moral panic. Politicians have given an audience to these fear mongers, and have stoked hysteria throughout the country, falsely asserting that transgender children would ‘destroy’ women’s sports, and that drag queens are ‘grooming’ children.

“This dangerous rhetoric is alive here in Utah as well, and it needs to stop now. To the good people of Utah, we implore you to recognize that LGBTQ are your family members, your neighbors and your co-workers. When extremists ratchet up hysteria, they are endangering the people you love.”

Equality Utah called on “Governor Cox, President Adams, and Speaker Wilson to use their power and influence to tap down the hysteria in Utah. Do not give an audience to those who lie and distort LGBTQ lives.

“To LGBTQ Utahns, you have so much beauty to contribute to the world. We will not allow another act of violence to make us cower and hide. We will take our anger and focus it into strength. We will work tirelessly to ensure that the next generation of queer children can live a life free of fear and shame. They will rise triumphant to share their gifts with the world. #EqualityUtah”