Family sets up GoFundMe for man killed in South Salt Lake scooter accident

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the hospital bills and funeral costs of a man killed in a scooter accident in South Salt Lake on Friday night.

Crews were called to 3300 S. State just after 8 p.m. They arrived to find the patient bleeding from a head injury.

“There was no suspicious circumstance, just an unfortunate accident,” Danielle Croyle, spokeswoman for the South Salt Lake Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “A person was driving a scooter, fell, and hit his head.

“He was in critical condition at the hospital last night, and he did not make it through the evening. It was an unfortunate accident. There will be no criminal investigation.”

A GoFundMe page set up by family members says:

“Hap ‘Happi’ Holmstead was a devoted husband, son, father, older brother, and musician. His joy and true happiness filled any room he walked in and everyone felt better after talking with him. In life, he never allowed the trials to keep him from working towards his dreams and goals and he pushed everyone around him to do the same.

“On Friday, June 26, while on his favorite motorized scooter, he flipped over it, and hit his head. A wonderful bystander called 911 to get our Hap to the hospital where he could be taken care of and we could say goodbye. He has left behind a family that loves him. Please donate to help with hospital bills and burial expenses.”